I think it's fair to say that most of us recognise that we have been our own worst enemy at times all season. We give far too many penalties away and we have given penalties away when we're in possession far too often. It's criminal really. When we have our share of possession we generally win!

My issue with this thread (and other forums) is the reluctance of some supporters to give credit where it's due.



This season has been unprecedented in terms of injuries and yet we're still in with a realistic chance of making a 5th successive grand final. Our style of rugby has been heavily criticised but at times, we had little option but to play a more conservative game. We had a back line that not many would even recognise at times and we've been without many of our experienced players for large amounts of the season. Just 1 example was Leuluai broke his jaw. His understudy Shorrocks was already out for the season, the other understudy Powell was covering at Hooker so we had to play with young Woods who is nowhere near ready for 1st team.

Tomkins coming back has been huge for us but after almost 2 seasons out could never have been expected to set fire to the league straight away but he's really laying down a marker now.

I understand the frustration and share it to a degree but we have to be balanced and put the season into some perspective. I'm very optomistic about our clubs future.