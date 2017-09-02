|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I think it's fair to say that most of us recognise that we have been our own worst enemy at times all season. We give far too many penalties away and we have given penalties away when we're in possession far too often. It's criminal really. When we have our share of possession we generally win!
My issue with this thread (and other forums) is the reluctance of some supporters to give credit where it's due.
This season has been unprecedented in terms of injuries and yet we're still in with a realistic chance of making a 5th successive grand final. Our style of rugby has been heavily criticised but at times, we had little option but to play a more conservative game. We had a back line that not many would even recognise at times and we've been without many of our experienced players for large amounts of the season. Just 1 example was Leuluai broke his jaw. His understudy Shorrocks was already out for the season, the other understudy Powell was covering at Hooker so we had to play with young Woods who is nowhere near ready for 1st team.
Tomkins coming back has been huge for us but after almost 2 seasons out could never have been expected to set fire to the league straight away but he's really laying down a marker now.
I understand the frustration and share it to a degree but we have to be balanced and put the season into some perspective. I'm very optomistic about our clubs future.
Losing Escaré was a massive blow, and season changing.... Tomkins could have been eased into the halves, and we would have seen less of TL.. But as you say, TL has not been without his injuries either, and a serious injury at that.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 4:10 pm
Wigan Peer wrote:
Losing Escaré was a massive blow, and season changing.... Tomkins could have been eased into the halves, and we would have seen less of TL.. But as you say, TL has not been without his injuries either, and a serious injury at that.
Escare was on fire to be fair. Losing Flower meant less competition for props, Joel had to play prop, second row, loose forward and even stand off this season. We've not been able to rest players when they needed it and I'd bet my mortgage some have played with injuries because we had no other option. Of course it's frustrating when the quality drops but I'd say we need to appreciate the big picture.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 5:12 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Escare was on fire to be fair. Losing Flower meant less competition for props, Joel had to play prop, second row, loose forward and even stand off this season. We've not been able to rest players when they needed it and I'd bet my mortgage some have played with injuries because we had no other option. Of course it's frustrating when the quality drops but I'd say we need to appreciate the big picture.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 5:59 pm
A top win that. Only just watched the game and it was a good old fashioned Derby. After a moral sapping defeat at Wembley that was some turnaround.
I understand some of the comments on discipline but for me the overall performance totally overshadows the discipline issues.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:06 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
A top win that. Only just watched the game and it was a good old fashioned Derby. After a moral sapping defeat at Wembley that was some turnaround.
I understand some of the comments on discipline but for me the overall performance totally overshadows the discipline issues.
Steady on itchy, that's far too positive for you pal!
Seriously, you're spot on!!
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:32 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Steady on itchy, that's far too positive for you pal!
Seriously, you're spot on!!
I honestly didn't think the discipline was too bad,Saints came on strong and we tired,it was almost inevitable.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:45 pm
Really good performance last night. But I do agree, the silly penalties we give away is extremely frustrating. The game was made a lot closer than it needed to be last night, and a big sway in momentum happened when Wells came on for O'Loughlin and immediately gave away a ridculous penalty for a flop which was infuriating. We had a 20 point cushion at that point.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:24 pm
Orrell Lad wrote:
After a week of adversity, we've gone and won at an in form Saints, we're a good chance of making a SL semi-final, and people are complaining! Wigan fans...
In form Saints? Before last night they'd lost two games on the bounce, albeit marginally but hardly in form.
