jonh wrote: Yes because I'm fully frustrated about watching us have the same brain farts week in week out.



This team could be very special but we consistently let ourselves down week in week out with the same silly errors.



Positives for me were the result, obviously, Locky, Tomkins and in particular Gildart. Also can't fault the effort superb.



Rugby however isn't just about effort and desire. It is about using your brain and time after time we play dumb. We should have been in a match winning position by half time last night but unforced stupid plays once again allowed out opponents back in.



Giving penalties away with ball in hand is absolutely criminal yet we seem to do it nearly every week.



For me in the final the game changed around 1 pivotal moment early in the game and that was when Farrell gave away the penalty for not playing the ball right. Momentum changer.



Credit to the team, the end result was fantastic, however my frustration lies in the fact that we are very very close to being a very good team and once again just like last week we conspire to be our own worst enemies at times when we really don't need to be.

I share your frustration. When we went 24-4 up we should've coasted that game, not drag them up the field on our backs and give them 2 quick tries to get them back in it. I'm usually a bit one-eyed when I watch Wigan and naturally think every decision that goes against us is the ref being bent, but I couldn't help getting raged with some our discipline last night.I noticed quite a bit of niggly stuff last night that we seemed to get away with as well, a few times we could've been pulled for blocking runs off from a kick and Tommy's slide tackle on Taia (wtf was he thinking there?). We need to cut all that out of we want to get top 4 because we won't get away with it every week.