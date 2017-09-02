WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Without doubt...

Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:29 am
Grimmy wrote:
We just beat Saints away the week after Wembley to put ourselves 1 point off the semis..... and you're moaning?


Yes because I'm fully frustrated about watching us have the same brain farts week in week out.

This team could be very special but we consistently let ourselves down week in week out with the same silly errors.

Positives for me were the result, obviously, Locky, Tomkins and in particular Gildart. Also can't fault the effort superb.

Rugby however isn't just about effort and desire. It is about using your brain and time after time we play dumb. We should have been in a match winning position by half time last night but unforced stupid plays once again allowed out opponents back in.

Giving penalties away with ball in hand is absolutely criminal yet we seem to do it nearly every week.

For me in the final the game changed around 1 pivotal moment early in the game and that was when Farrell gave away the penalty for not playing the ball right. Momentum changer.

Credit to the team, the end result was fantastic, however my frustration lies in the fact that we are very very close to being a very good team and once again just like last week we conspire to be our own worst enemies at times when we really don't need to be.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:13 am
After a week of adversity, we've gone and won at an in form Saints, we're a good chance of making a SL semi-final, and people are complaining! Wigan fans...
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:14 am
jonh wrote:
I share your frustration. When we went 24-4 up we should've coasted that game, not drag them up the field on our backs and give them 2 quick tries to get them back in it. I'm usually a bit one-eyed when I watch Wigan and naturally think every decision that goes against us is the ref being bent, but I couldn't help getting raged with some our discipline last night.

I noticed quite a bit of niggly stuff last night that we seemed to get away with as well, a few times we could've been pulled for blocking runs off from a kick and Tommy's slide tackle on Taia (wtf was he thinking there?). We need to cut all that out of we want to get top 4 because we won't get away with it every week.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:14 am
Maybe I'm just being a grumpy sod in my old age :D .
The first Gildart try and Gelling's were vintage Wigan, un-defendable, just shows what these lads are capable of but we keep giving the opposition a chance, at times it looks like we're begging them to come back at us.
Saints were there for the taking last night, a real good hiding was on the cards and we didn't do it.
Maybe that's why though absolutely delighted with the victory I feel frustrated we didn't completely smash 'em.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:25 am
I don't think it's 'not being a fan' to point out that sometimes, even when we win, we can be our own worst enemy.

That was a great and crucial victory, but I agree with Jon to a degree ... we gave Saints several more chances than they deserved.

They are much vaunted at present, especially with Ben Barba in their ranks. But on last night's showing, they're still second best to Wigan. Wouldn't it have been great to really rub their noses in it?
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:51 am
The fact that the OP posted this during the game seems lost on some people. At the time of posting the game was still in doubt and stupid pens weren't helping the cause. Criticism, from a postion of hindsight after the game, with quotes about 'winning after Wembley' are laughable at best.

The OP has said post game - he's happy with the result. Being happy with the result however doesn't mean in game criticism must be saved until the final hooter and only discussed if we don't win.
20 LEAGUE TITLES
19 CHALLENGE CUPS
3 WORLD TITLES
SAYS IT ALL REALLY
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:33 am
There was some silly stuff but you can't forget the fatigue factor.

This week post Wembley and a season full of injuries and minimal rotation all adds up.
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
