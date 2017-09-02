WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Without doubt...

Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:29 am
jonh User avatar
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16520
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Grimmy wrote:
We just beat Saints away the week after Wembley to put ourselves 1 point off the semis..... and you're moaning?


Yes because I'm fully frustrated about watching us have the same brain farts week in week out.

This team could be very special but we consistently let ourselves down week in week out with the same silly errors.

Positives for me were the result, obviously, Locky, Tomkins and in particular Gildart. Also can't fault the effort superb.

Rugby however isn't just about effort and desire. It is about using your brain and time after time we play dumb. We should have been in a match winning position by half time last night but unforced stupid plays once again allowed out opponents back in.

Giving penalties away with ball in hand is absolutely criminal yet we seem to do it nearly every week.

For me in the final the game changed around 1 pivotal moment early in the game and that was when Farrell gave away the penalty for not playing the ball right. Momentum changer.

Credit to the team, the end result was fantastic, however my frustration lies in the fact that we are very very close to being a very good team and once again just like last week we conspire to be our own worst enemies at times when we really don't need to be.
