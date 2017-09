apollosghost wrote: Doesn't feel right moaning after beating Saints but Isa completely lost it tonight, a performance like that next week and we'll get punished.

Our lack of discipline more than anything else will cost us a chance of getting to Old Trafford.

I thought Isa stayed on the right side of losing the plot and in fact impacted on Saints and threw a couple of their lads off their games. He got binned in the last minute but the job was done and the game was won by that point. He played a huge part in keeping our intensity up when it looked like dropping a little after a fast start. I've already mentioned his tackle on Walmsley as well....wow!There were a couple of poor performances in the middle of a fantastic effort but I don't know how we can be anything but positive about that.