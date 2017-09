Very hard to be unhappy after a win like that ... so I'm not going to pretend that I am.



Great tries, and great strength in defence. We totally dominated a fairly decent St Helens team who only got a sniff thanks to yet another contender for 'Howler of the Year' from the video ref (I honestly would not pay these thickies in washers).



However, it's true what others have said. Unforced errors and poor discipline are still the bane of this Wigan team's life. If we could just cut down on that stuff a little bit, we'd be on the front foot way more than we are.