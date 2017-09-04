Phuzzy wrote:
Spot on Pete, that's exactly what happened and why there has been no further action. Unfortunately all this faux outrage is from people who don't actually know the rules of the sport and instead get up in arms about what they THINK should happen. The Isa incident was exactly right, the Amor penalty was also right (albeit a soft way to give away a penalty, I would agree), the Leuluai slide in was the only one that was given wrong...or not given at all in this case. I really wish people would read up on the rules before going off on one. The number of times I've read "cannonball tackle" in relation to this incident when it was nothing of the sort shows the depth of ignorance regarding the rules of the game.
If you're going to pose as the voice of reason and knowledge, you need to have knowledge. The cannonball tackle is a grey area. There is no clear definition of what is and isn't a cannonball in the laws of the British game (check for yourself: http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/rul ... misconduct
). The only definition of a cannonball which exists is in the international rules, which defines it as follows:"Spearing at the legs : when a player in possession is held in an upright position by two or more defenders, any other defender(s) must make initial contact above the knees/knee joint."
Isa would have been penalised had this rule applied. Instead, while we wait for our law-drafters to catch up in this country, cannonball tackles can only be penalised under the catch-all sub-section (I) : "behaves in any way contrary to the true spirit of the game."
The disciplinary hearing - being entirely opaque and inexplicable as they often are - decided that Isa's tackle was not in contravention of this rule. It has nothing to do with some commentator-dreamt-up nonsense about behind the knee or in the crease, or any such rot. That's all meaningless tripe. For what it's worth, I think Isa was extremely lucky not to cause serious injury. His transgression was to come into the tackle at speed, when no speed was required (the carrier was stationary, and the ball held in the tackle). He was clearly trying to maximise impact on a stationary man, which is very dangerous when attacking the lower legs. I would have had no hesitation in sending him from the field were I reffing that match, on the grounds that it was at best negligent, and at worst a deliberate attempt to injure.
As for the Amor penalty, it shouldn't have been a penalty. There is no penalty for swinging an arm in RL. You can swing your arm as much as you like going into a tackle, as long as you don't make contact with the head. Amor didn't make contact with the head, and the man was not tackled. Indeed, had Amor not touched him, the correct decision would have been a penalty to Saints for a voluntary tackle, but you can wait a long time for one of those in this country, despite it being in the laws. It is true that Amor could have chosen to simply place a hand on the man on the ground to complete the tackle. So one could argue that there was a possible offence again under (I). But there is no offence for swinging an arm into the body of a player, whether standing up or lying down. Amor was penalised for doing something which is done in pretty much every single tackle in a game of rugby league. His real offence was that it seemed unnecessary.
What is odd, therefore, is that a harmless unnecessary act which contravened no laws either domestic or international (Amor) was penalised, while a potentially harmful unnecessary act which explicitly contravened international laws, but also has been held to be misconduct under section (I) in this country (Isa), was ignored.
I don't think the on-field decisions involved bias. I just think it was incompetence. You'd be surprised how many referees don't know the rules, and assume that there really are offences that commentators bang on about like "swinging arms". And Hicks had a poor match on Friday.
The decision of the disciplinary is bizarre, however. The squirrelling about exactly what angle the contact was with the leg is genuinely bizarre, given the way previous decisions have been based not on angles, but on the speed and impact with which the tackler attacks the leg, and the fact that everyone on that committee should have read the clear definition in the international rules, which Isa clearly transgressed. I can find no reason why the disciplinary would have ignored past precedent and international definitions other than to try to find a way of not banning Isa.