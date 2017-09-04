St pete wrote: I've not seen it on tv as don't want to watch it back but from what I seen on the big screen I thought he came in from behind which is legal..

Spot on Pete, that's exactly what happened and why there has been no further action. Unfortunately all this faux outrage is from people who don't actually know the rules of the sport and instead get up in arms about what they THINK should happen. The Isa incident was exactly right, the Amor penalty was also right (albeit a soft way to give away a penalty, I would agree), the Leuluai slide in was the only one that was given wrong...or not given at all in this case. I really wish people would read up on the rules before going off on one. The number of times I've read "cannonball tackle" in relation to this incident when it was nothing of the sort shows the depth of ignorance regarding the rules of the game.