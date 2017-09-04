Rogues Gallery wrote: Why?

Isa came in from behind and above the knee. It didn't look good on first viewing but watching it again it was legal. Whether that needs to be changed is another debate. And if so how?

So you are saying it was fine ? I disagree,it was targeting the leg of a stationary player being held up by two other players,no pentalty given. Amor hits Tompkins on the ground,a fair hit by the way,but gets penalised,Leuluai slides in with his feet,nothing given but worth a caution from the disciplinary,also he raises his leg as a player is going past,nothing again.The game at the moment is a joke a no try in the cup final is a try in another game,a crusher tackle in the cup final is 10 minutes in another game.