Crap start killed us, 14 points down before we got going.



Our new spine looked exactly that. Looked like they'd never played together. Smith is poor, everything with him is so slow. Lomax isn't a 6, at least not on tonight's showing. He looked better in the last 10/15 when we had some urgency about us. Barba was rusty but when he had space looked dangerous.



Isa should have been off the pitch for that tackle on LMS. Whether it should have been a yellow or a red is subjective. On report is a cop out, if he gets a ban for that tackle, how does it benefit us? It doesn't. Leuluai's lunge when Taia scored should have been an 8 points try too imo.



One thing that really annoys me is apparent tackles in the air. Not just tonight, it happens every week in most matches. When an attacking player challenges for the ball with the defending player, as soon as there's slight contact it's a penalty. Happened tonight when Percival challenged Marshall(?), Percival had eyes on the ball, yet was penalised for it.