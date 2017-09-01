Leave aside the crap start. Our problem looks like creativity and skill. George Williams on his own has offered more direction, structure and creativity than Smith and Lomax put together.
I don't think we have it in us to come back from 3 scores down against a committed defence. We just don't know how to score enough.
40 minutes to prove me wrong, but I think our season ended when Gildart was gifted that second try.
