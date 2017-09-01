|
Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2015 9:35 pm
Posts: 105
|
Just heading to game , traffic on m62 worst I ve seen on a clear day, queuing traffic pretty much all way took me 45 minutes to get from jct 24 to 21
|
|
Fri Sep 01, 2017 4:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1317
Location: Bretton
|
|
Always read the small print
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:31 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3187
|
Poor driving, get shut of wagons off the roads and put all freight on the rail, ban all small cars that can't go over 100mph and keep the outside lane for cars that cruise along all day at 120.
|
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:02 am
|
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:57 am
Posts: 26
|
Felt sorry for the white merc broken down in the fast lane,the lady driver just had to sit there and hope she didnt get a shunt.
|
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:21 am
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1613
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
Without wishing to sound pedantic...there is no such thing as a fast lane, the 70 mph limit applies to all lanes
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:22 am
|
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 371
|
FIL wrote:
Without wishing to sound pedantic...there is no such thing as a fast lane, the 70 mph limit applies to all lanes
Yep totally correct, the outer lanes are overtaking lanes, you should move back into inner lane[s] whan safe to do so.
|
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:49 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1521Location:
The world is my oyster!
|
KevW60349 wrote:
Yep totally correct, the outer lanes are overtaking lanes, you should move back into inner lane[s] whan safe to do so.
I wish more people did. Hate middle lane hoggers, I also hate it when people drive right on my bumper when I'm driving at the speed limit.
Oh look what you've started now, I could go on....
|
http://flightsandfrustration.com/
It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"
If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.
Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.
Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6117
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
70 mph was introduced sometime in the 1960s. you'd think by now, with all the improvements in vehicles that we'd be looking at something nearer 90 for cars but keeping HGVs down at 50. usually any HGV involved in most major smashes.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6388
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
wildshot wrote:
I wish more people did. Hate middle lane hoggers, I also hate it when people drive right on my bumper when I'm driving at the speed limit.
Oh look what you've started now, I could go on....
Touch the brake pedal with your left foot, just enough to activate your brake lights, at exactly the same time put your foot down. They sheet themselves and you pull away. always works for me.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:06 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8470
|
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
70 mph was introduced sometime in the 1960s. you'd think by now, with all the improvements in vehicles that we'd be looking at something nearer 90 for cars but keeping HGVs down at 50. usually any HGV involved in most major smashes.
It wouldn't have mattered if you'd had a Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton driving on Friday.
Volume of traffic + roadworks meant that you could only get to about 50mph on the way there.
Coming back was a decent run though and all the stress of travelling on a Friday night was gone. The 2 points in thee bag helped
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, Big lads mate, coco the fullback, Egg Banjo, eric35, financialtimes, Google [Bot], got there, jus@casvegas, musson, PHe, Sandal Cat, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, wakeytrin, Yosemite Sam and 181 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity