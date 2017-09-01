WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - M62 traffic horrendous

M62 traffic horrendous
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:46 pm
Just heading to game , traffic on m62 worst I ve seen on a clear day, queuing traffic pretty much all way took me 45 minutes to get from jct 24 to 21
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 4:57 pm
http://www.trafficengland.com/traffic-report
Always read the small print
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:31 am
Poor driving, get shut of wagons off the roads and put all freight on the rail, ban all small cars that can't go over 100mph and keep the outside lane for cars that cruise along all day at 120. :CURTAIN: :D
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:02 am
Felt sorry for the white merc broken down in the fast lane,the lady driver just had to sit there and hope she didnt get a shunt.
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:21 am
Without wishing to sound pedantic...there is no such thing as a fast lane, the 70 mph limit applies to all lanes :wink:
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:22 am
FIL wrote:
Without wishing to sound pedantic...there is no such thing as a fast lane, the 70 mph limit applies to all lanes :wink:

Yep totally correct, the outer lanes are overtaking lanes, you should move back into inner lane[s] whan safe to do so.
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:49 pm
KevW60349 wrote:
Yep totally correct, the outer lanes are overtaking lanes, you should move back into inner lane[s] whan safe to do so.


I wish more people did. Hate middle lane hoggers, I also hate it when people drive right on my bumper when I'm driving at the speed limit.

Oh look what you've started now, I could go on....
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:02 pm
70 mph was introduced sometime in the 1960s. you'd think by now, with all the improvements in vehicles that we'd be looking at something nearer 90 for cars but keeping HGVs down at 50. usually any HGV involved in most major smashes.
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:37 am
wildshot wrote:
I wish more people did. Hate middle lane hoggers, I also hate it when people drive right on my bumper when I'm driving at the speed limit.

Oh look what you've started now, I could go on....

Touch the brake pedal with your left foot, just enough to activate your brake lights, at exactly the same time put your foot down. They sheet themselves and you pull away. always works for me.
Re: M62 traffic horrendous
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:06 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
70 mph was introduced sometime in the 1960s. you'd think by now, with all the improvements in vehicles that we'd be looking at something nearer 90 for cars but keeping HGVs down at 50. usually any HGV involved in most major smashes.


It wouldn't have mattered if you'd had a Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton driving on Friday.
Volume of traffic + roadworks meant that you could only get to about 50mph on the way there.

Coming back was a decent run though and all the stress of travelling on a Friday night was gone. The 2 points in thee bag helped :D

