Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:51 pm
What did people think of his comments last night, I agree a fair bit with him, some of the penalties in Sky games would not be awarded if it was not on Sky.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:02 pm
His comments were fair enough (although I'd question his timing and found his little paddy quite unprofessional). I also thought he was being a little hypocritical, maybe he should start banning his players from milking penalties? And in the case of Danny Magure especially setting such a terrible example to juniors with his constant and sometimes foul mouthed outbursts at the official?

