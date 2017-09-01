WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sam Wilde.

Sam Wilde.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:32 am
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3389
Location: warrington
As signed a 2 year deal with Widnes.
Re: Sam Wilde.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:39 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 356
Sensible decision for Sam. Chances we're going to remain limited next year.

I know our chairman was offering to get his boxing gloves on.. but he may need to pull a jersey on next year if we don't replace all these people mind.
Re: Sam Wilde.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:13 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8896
karetaker wrote:
As signed a 2 year deal with Widnes.



Another academy product to not cement a place in the 1st team. What a pity.
Re: Sam Wilde.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 1:51 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3264
Location: newton-le-willows
Good luck Sam !
Re: Sam Wilde.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:00 pm
Steve51 User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3787
Location: To be confirmed
He'll do well in the Championship next year.
Re: Sam Wilde.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:14 pm
Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 203
I wish brown would go back instead

