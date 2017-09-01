Sensible decision for Sam. Chances we're going to remain limited next year.
I know our chairman was offering to get his boxing gloves on.. but he may need to pull a jersey on next year if we don't replace all these people mind.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Jimathay, karetaker, lister, Mr Snoodle, Philth, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth and 190 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves