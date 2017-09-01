WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : St. Helens v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:16 pm
Towns88
FlexWheeler wrote:
"Your 4th place dreams"? I support leeds. I'm sure you wish leeds were set to finish 4th, but if it's Wigan then game over.



Apologies, can't imagine how much I offended you there.

I see no reason to fear Wigan despite tonight's result.

Top 2 to battle it out at Old Trafford
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:21 pm
Jake the Peg
craig hkr wrote:
Wigan look so much sharper than at Wembley. .Tackling harder crisp passing and line speed.Saints aren't playing bad but Wigan are very good tonight

saints are gash, Hull aren't (In the cup anyway :lol: )
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:22 pm
Jake the Peg
Towns88 wrote:
Top 2 to battle it out at Old Trafford


You hope
Re: GAME ON : St. Helens v Wigan Warriors - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:32 pm
Jake the Peg
Is justin holbrook the new craig sandercock? He certainly looks like it jumping up and down when things go right and throwing his hands about and disagreeing with every decision when something goes against his team. Hopefully he can coach a bit better or saints will be asking cunningham to come back
Users browsing this forum: barham red, CM Punk, ColD, craig hkr, Darwinsdad, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, Kevs Head, knockersbumpMKII, NSW, P-J, Roy Haggerty, Salford red all over, Smew, spartakmixtapes, The Daddy, The Magic Rat, Towns88, UllFC, Wigg'n, yossarian and 164 guests

