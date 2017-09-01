Is justin holbrook the new craig sandercock? He certainly looks like it jumping up and down when things go right and throwing his hands about and disagreeing with every decision when something goes against his team. Hopefully he can coach a bit better or saints will be asking cunningham to come back
