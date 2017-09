I've just watched the final episode and whilst I take your point about being clever - I don't think it was a case of trying too hard; I think it just is clever - that's kind of the point of a Neil Gaiman story.



As I said, I'm not sure it has mass appeal - maybe for the reason you've highlighted - but I really enjoyed it; once you get the gist, it's really interesting and very well made. I'm looking forward to season 2.