Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:14 am
Paul2812 User avatar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2188
Location: Gee Cross
Did anyone else watch Educating Manchester last night on C4 with Gary Chambers as one of the teachers ?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:06 am
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35398
Location: "The cuss i will?"
also with backroom staff geezer, Drew Povey as the headteacher as well.

I did a double take when i saw the trailer last weekend.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

