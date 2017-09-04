WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park

Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:37 am
Worrying about Walsh
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 8:08 am
http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/new ... ory=162816

It was a nervy afternoon following on Twitter. This was a total hammering to nothing for us before the game.

Win and win well and it was to be expected, lose and I think there would have been major trouble.

All in all its a positive, in the bag, now lets move on.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:17 pm
Bird on a grade D charge (3-5 matches) for a dangerous throw
