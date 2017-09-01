WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park

Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:44 am
Went to see the Stone Roses at Heaton Park.... Marvellous.

Anyway, is it too late regardless of what we do here?
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:28 am
Squad:

Inu, Williame, Yaha, Myler, Moa, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:43 am
John D,s squad has 18 players.The Club says that Da Costa replaces the injured Aiton,but includes Aiton in the 19.No Bosc I regret to say.Despite having no points Halifax have been better than us and look good value at 15 to 8 with the bookies.I shall be there and shall report at around 8.30 on Sunday evening.With luck I hope to be saying that we have lived to fight another day.
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:45 am
John D,s squad has 18 players.The Club says that Da Costa replaces the injured Aiton,but includes Aiton in the 19.No Bosc I regret to say.Despite having no points Halifax have been better than us and look good value at 15 to 8 with the bookies.I shall be there and shall report at around 8.30 on Sunday evening.With luck I hope to be saying that we have lived to fight another day.
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:21 pm
Not a clue what might happen here...
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:50 pm
Nominate Fax's Chester Dutton as best name in the game at the moment.
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 1:51 pm
Fax:

Barber, Boyle, Butler, Calahane, Fairbank (wouldn't be a proper Halifax side without at least one Fairbank), Grady, Grix, Heaton, Johnstone, Kaye, Mammone, Moore, Morris, Murrell, Saltonstall, Sharp, Sio, Tangata, Tyrer
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 4:24 pm
John_D wrote:
Nominate Fax's Chester Dutton as best name in the game at the moment.



.....or Chester Butler even.
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:34 pm
He has a brother to?
Re: Halifax (a) - Ben Heaton Park
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:40 pm
Here is my report.The first half was even,but it was becoming clear that they lacked the pace and skill-a bit like us only worse-to break through.Then Bird was sin binned,but we scored 2 tries, one of whih was jammy.A third,orchestrated by Tierney followed early in the second half and we simply ground them down although the score flattered us.
Marks Tierney 8 Duport 4-very bad under the high ball,but much better in other areas Inu 6 wlliame 8 Yaha 7 Walsh 7-but carried off with a leg injury ,which looked bad. Myler 8 Casty 6 Da costa 6 Moa 6 Anderson 7 Horo 7 Bird 7. Plus Garcia 6 -much better at hooker than last time Bousquet 8 Baitieri 6 And Albert was only used at the end. This might help our confidence

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

