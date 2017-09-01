Here is my report.The first half was even,but it was becoming clear that they lacked the pace and skill-a bit like us only worse-to break through.Then Bird was sin binned,but we scored 2 tries, one of whih was jammy.A third,orchestrated by Tierney followed early in the second half and we simply ground them down although the score flattered us.

Marks Tierney 8 Duport 4-very bad under the high ball,but much better in other areas Inu 6 wlliame 8 Yaha 7 Walsh 7-but carried off with a leg injury ,which looked bad. Myler 8 Casty 6 Da costa 6 Moa 6 Anderson 7 Horo 7 Bird 7. Plus Garcia 6 -much better at hooker than last time Bousquet 8 Baitieri 6 And Albert was only used at the end. This might help our confidence