John D,s squad has 18 players.The Club says that Da Costa replaces the injured Aiton,but includes Aiton in the 19.No Bosc I regret to say.Despite having no points Halifax have been better than us and look good value at 15 to 8 with the bookies.I shall be there and shall report at around 8.30 on Sunday evening.With luck I hope to be saying that we have lived to fight another day.