RHINO-MARK wrote: Im all for this but how is it getting funded when GH's biggest excuse for not running a reserve grade is cost?

Leeds never really took the reserve grade seriously when we did have a team. The club's mentality seemed to be that it was better for its reserves to be playing in other clubs' first teams.I remember when Bramley used to have serveral Rhinos players turning out, and we historically sent a lot of younger players to London Broncos in the past. With that history, it's not surprising that the clubs seems to prefer Dual Reg.