RHINO-MARK wrote: Im all for this but how is it getting funded when GH's biggest excuse for not running a reserve grade is cost?

On my Sport Development degree we found that there is actually a hell of a lot of funding for women's sports. Chances are they are delving into different funding pots, plus there's an increased revenue with sponsors. Opens up a whole new market to sponsors if they sponsor a women's team rather than reserve. Plus the women's team's are either part time or don't get paid to play and won't cost much to run.