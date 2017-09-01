WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?

Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:13 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Did anyone notice how, at the formalities preceding the Challenge Cup, Ellery Hanley was introduced to all the players. First, in the case of Wigan, he simply shook hands with the players. But next, when introduced to Hull players he grabbed them close to him, and in most cases whispered in their ears. He was thus far more intimately friendly with the Hull FC players.

Why? Hanley played for Bradford Northern, Wigan, and Leeds. He never played for Hull FC. This is most bizarre.

Apparently he whispered "What do you think to there being no French clubs in Super League next season?"
Hull FC, the City's only top flight professional club...
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:49 am
I actually did notice that he was more enthusiastic with the Hull players.
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:53 am
Wildthing wrote:
Another quality thread on the VT.


I'm waiting for it to turn into a Hull v Rervers 'banter thread' as most do on here these days.
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:11 am
Seth wrote:
I actually did notice that he was more enthusiastic with the Hull players.


Thank you for being honest, unlike the woeful Wakefield troll obsessive "Wildthing," who is upset that he did not notice this matter himself before I brought it to light.
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:29 am
He was whispering "Chorley FM, coming in your ears"!
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:31 am
he had a quality jacket on and hull players were deemed to be less sweaty in the warm up
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:59 am
I noticed it but thought nothing of it, seeing as it is nothing.

Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:09 pm
Angelus wrote:
I noticed it but thought nothing of it, seeing as it is nothing.

Hail Hydra.


When I noticed it i thought it was very unusual to the point it looked like "mental coaching".
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:53 pm
... and yet another indulgent troll thread closed.

Sigh.
