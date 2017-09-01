JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:

Did anyone notice how, at the formalities preceding the Challenge Cup, Ellery Hanley was introduced to all the players. First, in the case of Wigan, he simply shook hands with the players. But next, when introduced to Hull players he grabbed them close to him, and in most cases whispered in their ears. He was thus far more intimately friendly with the Hull FC players.



Why? Hanley played for Bradford Northern, Wigan, and Leeds. He never played for Hull FC. This is most bizarre.