Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:25 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Did anyone notice how, at the formalities preceding the Challenge Cup, Ellery Hanley was introduced to all the players. First, in the case of Wigan, he simply shook hands with the players. But next, when introduced to Hull players he grabbed them close to him, and in most cases whispered in their ears. He was thus far more intimately friendly with the Hull FC players.

Why? Hanley played for Bradford Northern, Wigan, and Leeds. He never played for Hull FC. This is most bizarre.
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:01 am
Jake the Peg
Hull FC players are much more attractive than their wigan counterparts. Who can blame him?
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:08 am
wire-quin
EH doesn't talk to losers? Have you ever spoken with him?
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:13 am
Bentham esque
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:22 am
Jake the Peg
craig hkr wrote:
Bentham esque


Both bald
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:23 am
BiltonRobin
I think it's just that some of the Hull players have hearing problems.
I've noticed that when they are defending, long after the ref calls held they are still lying on and preventing the play the ball.
It can only be because they are deaf !!
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:30 am
Wildthing
Another quality thread on the VT.
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:37 am
spegs
craig hkr wrote:
Bentham esque


Still hurts...
Re: Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:20 am
Bullseye
Wildthing wrote:
Another quality thread on the VT.



Indeed :roll:
