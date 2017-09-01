WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?

Post a reply
Why did Ellery Hanley discriminate in favour of Hull FC?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:25 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4471
Location: Carcassonne, France
Did anyone notice how, at the formalities preceding the Challenge Cup, Ellery Hanley was introduced to all the players. First, in the case of Wigan, he simply shook hands with the players. But next, when introduced to Hull players he grabbed them close to him, and in most cases whispered in their ears. He was thus far more intimately friendly with the Hull FC players.

Why? Hanley played for Bradford Northern, Wigan, and Leeds. He never played for Hull FC. This is most bizarre.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], eric35, JEAN CAPDOUZE and 77 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,50393176,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM