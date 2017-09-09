leedsnsouths wrote:
Couldnt get to the Cas game live, how did Walker show up? Would you play him in our semi?
I thought he went well. He was confident under the high ball and took some that Briscoe should really have come inside to claim.
I think he needs to be a bit more thoughtful with his involvement. He won't last long if he continues to take mid-set carries straight into the forwards. A few times he was smashed by the Cas defence and then struggled to get involved in the Moreno expansive play where he should be.
For his age, he looks like a very, very good player.
