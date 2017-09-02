|
tad rhino wrote:
I know he was offered the full back role and no 1 shirt plus 40 k a year. he also turned down hull after having a look around
Looks as though he'll be a very good player, but why would Hull make an offer? We currently have Shaul, Connor and a French kid called Miloudi who we've just given a professional contract who can all play fullback.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:30 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
For me Walker is a natural centre - his running style and awareness on the field are the skills all the great centres possess.
Centres are by far the most exciting players on field to watch - Walker is a rare talent it would be interesting to see him given a go at left centre
He has the class to play in any of the backs and certainly could make a great centre but these days centres have to make a high number of tackles and IMO this would take the edge of his attacking play due to his lighter physique and he could be wasted there if he didn't get much ball. So I think he has all the makings of an international stand off and he could provide the answer to our problems in this position.
Although he will grow stronger physically I would not want him to get too big as he could lose his zip and balance which are great assets. IMO Williams at Wigan looks to have lost a bit of edge with too much work in the gym.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:14 am
A unknown superstar wrote:
Looks as though he'll be a very good player, but why would Hull make an offer? We currently have Shaul, Connor and a French kid called Miloudi who we've just given a professional contract who can all play fullback.
ask Radford. hull, Castleford and leigh made offers plus Melbourne and gold coast were in the background too
Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:21 am
TOMCAT wrote:
A fascinating and detailed account of what happened. But assuming this is true and not a wind up, I hope Jack gave you permission to reveal these details. If not then IMO you have let him down big time.
The amount of bo***cks that some people post on here, I've just put the record straight. If Jack was that bothered, he wouldn't have told me pal? Believe what you want, but I'm not one to claim to be in the know, it's all from the horses mouth.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:23 am
tad rhino wrote:
ask Radford. hull, Castleford and leigh made offers plus Melbourne and gold coast were in the background too
Spot on that mate. When I suggested 2 NRL clubs had made contact, I was ridiculed.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:39 am
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
Spot on that mate. When I suggested 2 NRL clubs had made contact, I was ridiculed.
certain people me things and vice versa. I have never betrayed a confidence until now. the much ridiculed, by some, gotcha, gave me he self same info months ago pal. people like to argue and put people down with snide remarks on here. I find it pathetic really.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:00 am
I think people are being a bit harsh on walkers defence. I think in his games he's made a few important tackles. And he's much faster than Golding. I would agree Golding currently is better in defence, but to say unconvinced by walker in my opinion is just a tad harsh.
As for who to play in the semi, with our non structured style of attack we are heavily reliant on players that can pull something special out of the bag. Golding isn't ever going to do that for us, he can't even break the line. Where as walker has scored quite a few tries in his short stint, I remember at least one being a match winner. Also the way he broke the line from nothing last week to create a try. That's the player we need in our side.
Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:03 am
Joshheff90 wrote:
I think people are being a bit harsh on walkers defence. I think in his games he's made a few important tackles. And he's much faster than Golding. I would agree Golding currently is better in defence, but to say unconvinced by walker in my opinion is just a tad harsh.
As for who to play in the semi, with our non structured style of attack we are heavily reliant on players that can pull something special out of the bag. Golding isn't ever going to do that for us, he can't even break the line. Where as walker has scored quite a few tries in his short stint, I remember at least one being a match winner. Also the way he broke the line from nothing last week to create a try. That's the player we need in our side.
And there is the problem, Walker is the best in attack no question. However, he has yet to fully prove himself in defence in terms of try saving tackles. Whilst Walker has scored a few, Golding has saved a few. The scales are balanced at the moment for both players.
Personally,although I know Ashton, I prefer Jack's attacking style to watch. But then again a safe hand in defence in the semi's????
I think a previous post suggested Walker for the Car game. I agree. That will be the perfect test to see how he stands up to our potential grand final opponents!
Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:49 am
tad rhino wrote:
Castleford made offers plus Melbourne and gold coast were in the background too
Dot think so.
Walker clearly wants first team rugby sooner rather than later, preferably at full back.
We have the best full-back in the league contracted to 2022.
Looks to be a special player though.
