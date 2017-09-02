Joshheff90 wrote: I think people are being a bit harsh on walkers defence. I think in his games he's made a few important tackles. And he's much faster than Golding. I would agree Golding currently is better in defence, but to say unconvinced by walker in my opinion is just a tad harsh.



As for who to play in the semi, with our non structured style of attack we are heavily reliant on players that can pull something special out of the bag. Golding isn't ever going to do that for us, he can't even break the line. Where as walker has scored quite a few tries in his short stint, I remember at least one being a match winner. Also the way he broke the line from nothing last week to create a try. That's the player we need in our side.

And there is the problem, Walker is the best in attack no question. However, he has yet to fully prove himself in defence in terms of try saving tackles. Whilst Walker has scored a few, Golding has saved a few. The scales are balanced at the moment for both players.Personally,although I know Ashton, I prefer Jack's attacking style to watch. But then again a safe hand in defence in the semi's????I think a previous post suggested Walker for the Car game. I agree. That will be the perfect test to see how he stands up to our potential grand final opponents!