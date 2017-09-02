WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #1 | Golding v Walker

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com #1 | Golding v Walker

Post a reply
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:04 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9188
Location: King George Dock
tad rhino wrote:
I know he was offered the full back role and no 1 shirt plus 40 k a year. he also turned down hull after having a look around

Looks as though he'll be a very good player, but why would Hull make an offer? We currently have Shaul, Connor and a French kid called Miloudi who we've just given a professional contract who can all play fullback.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:30 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4587
Location: Living the Dream
Sal Paradise wrote:
For me Walker is a natural centre - his running style and awareness on the field are the skills all the great centres possess.

Centres are by far the most exciting players on field to watch - Walker is a rare talent it would be interesting to see him given a go at left centre


He has the class to play in any of the backs and certainly could make a great centre but these days centres have to make a high number of tackles and IMO this would take the edge of his attacking play due to his lighter physique and he could be wasted there if he didn't get much ball. So I think he has all the makings of an international stand off and he could provide the answer to our problems in this position.

Although he will grow stronger physically I would not want him to get too big as he could lose his zip and balance which are great assets. IMO Williams at Wigan looks to have lost a bit of edge with too much work in the gym.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:14 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20337
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
A unknown superstar wrote:
Looks as though he'll be a very good player, but why would Hull make an offer? We currently have Shaul, Connor and a French kid called Miloudi who we've just given a professional contract who can all play fullback.


ask Radford. hull, Castleford and leigh made offers plus Melbourne and gold coast were in the background too
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:21 am
Swoggy Loiner Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2011 2:41 pm
Posts: 179
TOMCAT wrote:
A fascinating and detailed account of what happened. But assuming this is true and not a wind up, I hope Jack gave you permission to reveal these details. If not then IMO you have let him down big time.


The amount of bo***cks that some people post on here, I've just put the record straight. If Jack was that bothered, he wouldn't have told me pal? Believe what you want, but I'm not one to claim to be in the know, it's all from the horses mouth.
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:23 am
Swoggy Loiner Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2011 2:41 pm
Posts: 179
tad rhino wrote:
ask Radford. hull, Castleford and leigh made offers plus Melbourne and gold coast were in the background too


Spot on that mate. When I suggested 2 NRL clubs had made contact, I was ridiculed.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, rhinos21, Sherbert Dip, Swoggy Loiner, tad rhino, WF Rhino and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,4311,32776,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
  TODAY : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM