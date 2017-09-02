WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #1 | Golding v Walker

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com #1 | Golding v Walker

Post a reply
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:04 pm
A unknown superstar User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 6:09 pm
Posts: 9188
Location: King George Dock
tad rhino wrote:
I know he was offered the full back role and no 1 shirt plus 40 k a year. he also turned down hull after having a look around

Looks as though he'll be a very good player, but why would Hull make an offer? We currently have Shaul, Connor and a French kid called Miloudi who we've just given a professional contract who can all play fullback.
"You don't have to be great to start, but to be great you have to start".
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:30 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4587
Location: Living the Dream
Sal Paradise wrote:
For me Walker is a natural centre - his running style and awareness on the field are the skills all the great centres possess.

Centres are by far the most exciting players on field to watch - Walker is a rare talent it would be interesting to see him given a go at left centre


He has the class to play in any of the backs and certainly could make a great centre but these days centres have to make a high number of tackles and IMO this would take the edge of his attacking play due to his lighter physique and he could be wasted there if he didn't get much ball. So I think he has all the makings of an international stand off and he could provide the answer to our problems in this position.

Although he will grow stronger physically I would not want him to get too big as he could lose his zip and balance which are great assets. IMO Williams at Wigan looks to have lost a bit of edge with too much work in the gym.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dadsylad, FlexWheeler, Him, Joshheff90, Maverick Rhino, rhinos_bish, taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino and 122 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,3901,62976,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
20
- 16GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
28
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
32
- 6CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
38
- 40WARRINGTON
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
30
- 18WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM