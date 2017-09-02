Sal Paradise wrote: For me Walker is a natural centre - his running style and awareness on the field are the skills all the great centres possess.



Centres are by far the most exciting players on field to watch - Walker is a rare talent it would be interesting to see him given a go at left centre

He has the class to play in any of the backs and certainly could make a great centre but these days centres have to make a high number of tackles and IMO this would take the edge of his attacking play due to his lighter physique and he could be wasted there if he didn't get much ball. So I think he has all the makings of an international stand off and he could provide the answer to our problems in this position.Although he will grow stronger physically I would not want him to get too big as he could lose his zip and balance which are great assets. IMO Williams at Wigan looks to have lost a bit of edge with too much work in the gym.