WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #1 | Golding v Walker

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com #1 | Golding v Walker

Post a reply
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:54 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8686
Location: LDZ
Madness to not play a player who is clearly good enough just because of his age.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:36 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 339
Bradford used to play Fielden when he was a kid, admittedly a much tougher position. By the time he was 26/27 he was basically finished.

Sure he was good enough when he was 18 but if they hadnt flogged him early im sure his career would have lasted much longer.

Nobody is saying dont play him cos he is young. Just need to bring him on gradually as we did with Sir Kev, Maggsy, JJB, Burrow etc. GH knows what he is doing.
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:37 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8686
Location: LDZ
He'll be sharing the number one duties with Golding for the time being anyway
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:39 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 992
Repeat
Last edited by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:41 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:40 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 992
Bang wrote:
Madness to not play a player who is clearly good enough just because of his age.

But it's not just because of his age, he doesn't have the physical presence to play week in week out yet. Walker took some big hits on Friday and needs to be given time to recover from them before he's sent out to face some more. Nobody is saying don't play Walker at all, but at the moment rotating between Walker and Golding is the right thing to do. If next season Walker has put a load of muscle on and doesn't get bashed around as much it may be a different story.
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:47 am
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1045
I'm sure the conditioning staff knew what they are doing.

Golding and walker could bring each other on over the next couple of years.
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:51 am
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1717
Location: Happy Valley
Swoggy Loiner wrote:
I was talking to Jack last week, and he opened up about everything that's gone on regarding the contract issues over the last couple of months.
The only reason he stalled (not turned down as the club said in the media) on a new deal was down to Golding's new 4 year contract. The lad never demanded the 1 jumper, just wasn't sure where he stood. The contract hasn't changed from the first one uncle Gazza put on the table. Warrington offered 10k more than Leeds and Leigh put up a ridiculous 50 grand a year! All I know is, Jack was close to joining Wire, until a meal with the family and Hetherington made him realise how highly the club thought of him. the 3 year deal consists of 20k in the first year, 24 in year 2 and 30 grand when he's 21. Not a bad crack for all concerned really!


A fascinating and detailed account of what happened. But assuming this is true and not a wind up, I hope Jack gave you permission to reveal these details. If not then IMO you have let him down big time.
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:57 am
pep1505 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 12, 2011 9:02 am
Posts: 276
rhinos21 wrote:
I'm sure the conditioning staff knew what they are doing.

Golding and walker could bring each other on over the next couple of years.


Need to remember the serious injury to Golding when he first started out.

I think the decision to play could be tactical. Golding when the defence needs bolstering I.E. Hull, Wigan, Castleford etc and Walker for the more attacking side I.E. Salford, Leigh etc

Rotate until one or the other develops their individual weaknesses.

Think this will be a fantastic scrap next year.

Golding will play where he is selected, not sure about Jack though - courtesy of the media of course
Re: #1 | Golding v Walker
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:32 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1225
Agree rotating could be the right idea, but we know we are in a semi final now, so who would pick in that game?

Personally Im still unconvinced by Walker's defence, but as we know we will be tested next week I would use Cas as the acid test to whether we could trust him in a semi final.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Dadsylad, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, lionarmour87, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Yahoo [Bot] and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,3141,64276,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
20
- 16GOLD COAST
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
28
- 12PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
32
- 6CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
38
- 40WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM