rhinos21 wrote:
I'm sure the conditioning staff knew what they are doing.
Golding and walker could bring each other on over the next couple of years.
Need to remember the serious injury to Golding when he first started out.
I think the decision to play could be tactical. Golding when the defence needs bolstering I.E. Hull, Wigan, Castleford etc and Walker for the more attacking side I.E. Salford, Leigh etc
Rotate until one or the other develops their individual weaknesses.
Think this will be a fantastic scrap next year.
Golding will play where he is selected, not sure about Jack though - courtesy of the media of course