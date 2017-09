Bang wrote: Madness to not play a player who is clearly good enough just because of his age.

But it's not just because of his age, he doesn't have the physical presence to play week in week out yet. Walker took some big hits on Friday and needs to be given time to recover from them before he's sent out to face some more. Nobody is saying don't play Walker at all, but at the moment rotating between Walker and Golding is the right thing to do. If next season Walker has put a load of muscle on and doesn't get bashed around as much it may be a different story.