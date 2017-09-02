WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #1 | Golding v Walker

Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:00 am
I too would like to see him have a go on the left. might not work but be good to have a look. as for walker at centre, not for me. a natural 1 or 6. I think he'll be top class whichever he chooses
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:18 am
I was talking to Jack last week, and he opened up about everything that's gone on regarding the contract issues over the last couple of months.
The only reason he stalled (not turned down as the club said in the media) on a new deal was down to Golding's new 4 year contract. The lad never demanded the 1 jumper, just wasn't sure where he stood. The contract hasn't changed from the first one uncle Gazza put on the table. Warrington offered 10k more than Leeds and Leigh put up a ridiculous 50 grand a year! All I know is, Jack was close to joining Wire, until a meal with the family and Hetherington made him realise how highly the club thought of him. the 3 year deal consists of 20k in the first year, 24 in year 2 and 30 grand when he's 21. Not a bad crack for all concerned really!
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:30 am
which I think is almost what gotcha put and was ridiculed and abused by some on here
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:32 am
double post sorry
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:34 am
tad rhino wrote:
which I think is almost what gotcha put and was ridiculed and abused by some on here


And I'm sure the same will probably happen here..
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:44 am
Frosties. wrote:
And I'm sure the same will probably happen here..


That's the truth mate
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:46 am
Oh, and if it was all about greed as some suggested on here, he would have snapped Derrick Beaumont's hand off........he never even considered talking to Leigh.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:51 am
I know he was offered the full back role and no 1 shirt plus 40 k a year. he also turned down hull after having a look around
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:05 am
Hetherington said to him 'do you think you're the best FB at the club'? Sign for me and prove it, then we'll comw back round this table next year and discuss fresh terms.
