I was talking to Jack last week, and he opened up about everything that's gone on regarding the contract issues over the last couple of months.

The only reason he stalled (not turned down as the club said in the media) on a new deal was down to Golding's new 4 year contract. The lad never demanded the 1 jumper, just wasn't sure where he stood. The contract hasn't changed from the first one uncle Gazza put on the table. Warrington offered 10k more than Leeds and Leigh put up a ridiculous 50 grand a year! All I know is, Jack was close to joining Wire, until a meal with the family and Hetherington made him realise how highly the club thought of him. the 3 year deal consists of 20k in the first year, 24 in year 2 and 30 grand when he's 21. Not a bad crack for all concerned really!