batleyrhino wrote:

Walker is a precocious talent. He could make fullback or stand off his own over the next few years and would potentially form a good partnership with Lilley as their skills complement each other nicely.



I wouldn't rush him until he's had a full preseason to put the size on that will enable him to ride the rough challenges that will inevitably come his way.



The days of if you're good enough you're old enough are long gone with the physicality of the modern game. I know it's not as brutal as it used to be but it's far more physically demanding.