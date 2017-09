PrinterThe wrote: Spot on, it's a ridiculous line that people use with little to no thought, care or idea about the physical demands on the body and how much developing the bodies of 17/18 years old players still need to do.

You're not so bad after all...As a parent to a 18 year old who is similar in stature to Walker, I know that whilst he can run around me all day long, if I were to snot him he'd really know about it. We are talking about the same thing here, just on people who are fitter and do this for a living.I know I moan about the club a fair bit, and I think it's deserved, but the way they are handling Walker including the contract stuff, seems pretty spot on to me.