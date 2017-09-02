BrisbaneRhino wrote: The NRL's not perfect though either, with many similar complaints made. The Storm are absolutely brilliant at playing almost every tackle right to the limit, and refs seem too scared to penalise them for it. The number of times the ref calls 'held' or even 'release' and yet tacklers continue for a second or two more is ridiculous.



I agree that the only way to clean it up in SL is to announce a clean start next season and to literally penalise teams out of games until the PTB is cleaned up. As an aside, I'd say the PTB is an area where I wouldn't let a single coach have input. They all want to be able to 'manage' this part of the game, and none of them seem to care about the spectacle of the sport as a whole. Get some ex-players in to advise, but ignore coaches IMO.

Agree 100%.You also see clubs over trying the Storm approach. Players hold a up a player and then try to pull him down just as the "held" call is made. This adds at least 5 or 6 seconds to the PTB. It's obvious it's coached and players try it all the time.Simply get rid of the "mooooove!" call and start blowing up if players aren't moving off the tackled player when the tackle is complete. At the same time enforce the rule that the ball carrier must regain his feet and play the ball with his foot. It's how it used to be about 20+ years ago and worked fine then.