Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
LOL
Firstly, you havent seen him in your league this year.
Secondly, assuming rovers are in SL next season, your no doubt glad to see the back of him as he scored and made several tries against your lot in the 3 games he had against you.
That he is going to the NRL speaks volumes about his ability
He's a good player no doubt, defensively not great but certainly going forward he is,with a triple pike thrown in
And... really, really, REALLY bad hair... what on earth is he thinking???
I think its important that whatever solution is in conjunction with the NRL. I worry for the WC because there is such a difference in the way the PTB is refereed.
I think two referees has worked in Australia, we dont really have two referees and its not a solution that can be used for the whole game from youth/amateur, through the lower leagues and other nations, up to international RL.
Ive suggested before, call held immediately as it was a around ten years ago, but allow the markers to stand either side of the ruck as long as there are only two players in the ruck. I think this will result in a faster, cleaner ruck, encourage the 3rd and 4th men to get out of the ruck quicker, and make it more difficult to just scoot from the ruck.
//www.pngnrlbid.com
The NRL's not perfect though either, with many similar complaints made. The Storm are absolutely brilliant at playing almost every tackle right to the limit, and refs seem too scared to penalise them for it. The number of times the ref calls 'held' or even 'release' and yet tacklers continue for a second or two more is ridiculous.
I agree that the only way to clean it up in SL is to announce a clean start next season and to literally penalise teams out of games until the PTB is cleaned up. As an aside, I'd say the PTB is an area where I wouldn't let a single coach have input. They all want to be able to 'manage' this part of the game, and none of them seem to care about the spectacle of the sport as a whole. Get some ex-players in to advise, but ignore coaches IMO.
Agree 100%.
You also see clubs over trying the Storm approach. Players hold a up a player and then try to pull him down just as the "held" call is made. This adds at least 5 or 6 seconds to the PTB. It's obvious it's coached and players try it all the time.
Simply get rid of the "mooooove!" call and start blowing up if players aren't moving off the tackled player when the tackle is complete. At the same time enforce the rule that the ball carrier must regain his feet and play the ball with his foot. It's how it used to be about 20+ years ago and worked fine then.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Absolutely it's an issue on both sides of the world - the NRL clubs are simply better at it in defence, and after watching all of this weekends NRL games with this point in mind, I'd say in around 90% of the play the balls, the attackers have placed the ball on the floor whilst tackled ready to play it, whilst also using the ball as a lever to get to their feet - this is against the rules, penalise it.
Apply the rules of the tackle and the PTB consistently and literally and the game is infinitely better, with much less room for clubs to exploit the PTB area.
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
The standard of Football is in the toilet and every Super League coach (Powell being the exception) should be held responsible.
The average attacking plan for a Super League team these days appears to be:
1. Buy a penalty.
2. Kick to touch, start your set in the opposition 40.
3. Run 3 plays of a forward hitting up from first receiver.
4. Run the block-shape play with the halves and full back going behind a lead runner.
5. Hope that a centre shoots in or a back rower gets sucked in.
6. If so Try, if not, grubber into touch 5 yards in front of you.
There are too many penalties and I think the refs could try to let the game go a bit more but in truth, the players are giving them decisions to make on most sets of six.
Powell being the exception? Erm no, Cas are just as guilty as the rest at the messing about to get a penalty tactics- They just also play some decent rugby among it.
Like someone has said- arms proliferation one side won't give it up- so all must or the game is going to carry on bring the dirge it has started to become.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold