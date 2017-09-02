The NRL's not perfect though either, with many similar complaints made. The Storm are absolutely brilliant at playing almost every tackle right to the limit, and refs seem too scared to penalise them for it. The number of times the ref calls 'held' or even 'release' and yet tacklers continue for a second or two more is ridiculous.



I agree that the only way to clean it up in SL is to announce a clean start next season and to literally penalise teams out of games until the PTB is cleaned up. As an aside, I'd say the PTB is an area where I wouldn't let a single coach have input. They all want to be able to 'manage' this part of the game, and none of them seem to care about the spectacle of the sport as a whole. Get some ex-players in to advise, but ignore coaches IMO.