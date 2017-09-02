I think its important that whatever solution is in conjunction with the NRL. I worry for the WC because there is such a difference in the way the PTB is refereed.



I think two referees has worked in Australia, we dont really have two referees and its not a solution that can be used for the whole game from youth/amateur, through the lower leagues and other nations, up to international RL.



Ive suggested before, call held immediately as it was a around ten years ago, but allow the markers to stand either side of the ruck as long as there are only two players in the ruck. I think this will result in a faster, cleaner ruck, encourage the 3rd and 4th men to get out of the ruck quicker, and make it more difficult to just scoot from the ruck.