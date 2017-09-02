Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
LOL
Firstly, you havent seen him in your league this year.
Secondly, assuming rovers are in SL next season, your no doubt glad to see the back of him as he scored and made several tries against your lot in the 3 games he had against you.
That he is going to the NRL speaks volumes about his ability
He's a good player no doubt, defensively not great but certainly going forward he is,with a triple pike thrown in