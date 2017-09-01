WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian McDermott Post Match Interview

Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:24 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5094
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's within his power to stop it though. He could drop or fine players he deems guilty of it. Let's be honest, leeds have been the 2nd biggest cheats in SL for years, beaten only into 2nd place by wigan. They've won numerous GF's on the back of it so he can hardly complain


I think it's really crept into Hulls play over the last couple of years.Fonua barely gets tackled without flapping around like a dying fish, grappling the tackler and waving his arms, Houghton was one of the 1st to throw the ball deliberately into a defender.

I've noticed in our games we try to milk a pen in the scrum by keeping it in the 2nd row nearly every scrum. Just think it's against the spirit of the game
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:26 pm
FlexWheeler
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3592
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's within his power to stop it though. He could drop or fine players he deems guilty of it. Let's be honest, leeds have been the 2nd biggest cheats in SL for years, beaten only into 2nd place by wigan. They've won numerous GF's on the back of it so he can hardly complain


Only hulls success is pure. Everyone else has cheated.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:16 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 802
FlexWheeler wrote:
Only hulls success is pure. Everyone else has cheated.


That is the general perception in West Hull. Winning teams tend to have a nasty streak but Hull have really took it to the brink last couple of season and 2 trophies say it works.Far from a good team to watch but very big and very tough to beat
