WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian McDermott Post Match Interview

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Brian McDermott Post Match Interview

Post a reply
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:06 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26306
rover49 wrote:
I reckon the two coaches must have had words before the Sky interviews as Radford walked right past him when he finished, no look or handshake. .


I noticed that which seemed strange as they played together at bradford. I'd like to see a fight between those 2. It would be a proper scrap
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:35 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 991
Redford said on the radio later that McDermott joked with him that "don't worry if you haven't said enough to get fined because I'm going to".....don't think theirs anything between them and McDermott in his press conference went as far as to say whilst some coaches do coach their players to do these things he doesn't for a minute think Radford does.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:40 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 991
Bullseye wrote:
He's irate at a referee for not clamping down on tactics he freely admits he coaches his players to perform.

Hmmm..


Nope he didn't say he coaches it (nor does he think Radford does) that doesn't mean players don't do it. It's hardly complex stuff we're talking about here. Doesn't require top level coaching for a player to try and play a ball on top of another player or many of the other cheap ploys used.

It's like when the dummy half throwing the ball into the defender for a penalty stuff started. Hardly needs coaching for any of the players who watched it to think "I'll try that".
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:27 pm
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9755
Location: Hull
I think the penalty is too big an influence on the game at times when it's a 50/50 call. A technical infringement shouldn't be published in the same way as foul play IMO. One should be a wiping down of the tackle count only.
Image
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:43 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3585
I'm abit bemused people are on here criticising McDermott for saying something they've been bleating on about for ages. He readily admits his players are guilty of this, that doesn't mean he coaches it, he even says Radford doesn't coach it.

In the heat of battle players go into survival mode and do what they need to in order to win. If they didn't reap rewards they wouldn't do it.

The responsibility comes down to the governing body and the officials to enforce things correctly.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:45 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3585
Wellsy13 wrote:
I think the penalty is too big an influence on the game at times when it's a 50/50 call. A technical infringement shouldn't be published in the same way as foul play IMO. One should be a wiping down of the tackle count only.


That's a really good idea. As it stands field position AND extra 6 is way too big an advantage for what is often a really minor, pedantic technical infringement.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:50 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26306
FlexWheeler wrote:
I'm abit bemused people are on here criticising McDermott for saying something they've been bleating on about for ages. He readily admits his players are guilty of this, that doesn't mean he coaches it, he even says Radford doesn't coach it.

In the heat of battle players go into survival mode and do what they need to in order to win. If they didn't reap rewards they wouldn't do it.

The responsibility comes down to the governing body and the officials to enforce things correctly.


It's within his power to stop it though. He could drop or fine players he deems guilty of it. Let's be honest, leeds have been the 2nd biggest cheats in SL for years, beaten only into 2nd place by wigan. They've won numerous GF's on the back of it so he can hardly complain
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:52 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26306
FlexWheeler wrote:
That's a really good idea. As it stands field position AND extra 6 is way too big an advantage for what is often a really minor, pedantic technical infringement.


I like it too. Do away with the kick to touch for anything but foul play although I guess you'll then get teams happy to give away a penalty early in the tackle count if they gain advantage by slowing play down
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 5:55 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2709
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's within his power to stop it though. He could drop or fine players he deems guilty of it. Let's be honest, leeds have been the 2nd biggest cheats in SL for years, beaten only into 2nd place by wigan. They've won numerous GF's on the back of it so he can hardly complain

Stop been catty Jake you lost again against Leeds Boo HOO :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:01 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 991
Jake the Peg wrote:
It's within his power to stop it though. He could drop or fine players he deems guilty of it. Let's be honest, leeds have been the 2nd biggest cheats in SL for years, beaten only into 2nd place by wigan. They've won numerous GF's on the back of it so he can hardly complain


He drops players, loses games, loses his job. Other coaches avoid that plan and nothing changes.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, barham red, Darwinsdad, Ganson's Optician, huddiepuddies, Marcus Notsquare, mrpurfect, SecondRowSaint, Seth, UllFC and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,8231,46176,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
22
- 16SOUTHS
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
0
- 12WIGAN
TV
  
Gildart Try, Williams Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
6
- 0WAKEFIELD
 < 
 > 
...Kopczak Try, Carney Goal
 < 
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
  
Latest
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM