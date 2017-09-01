I'm abit bemused people are on here criticising McDermott for saying something they've been bleating on about for ages. He readily admits his players are guilty of this, that doesn't mean he coaches it, he even says Radford doesn't coach it.
In the heat of battle players go into survival mode and do what they need to in order to win. If they didn't reap rewards they wouldn't do it.
The responsibility comes down to the governing body and the officials to enforce things correctly.
