Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:56 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6582
He is spot on. I hope he includes his team as well though?
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:11 am
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 983
Willzay wrote:
He is spot on. I hope he includes his team as well though?


He did in his post match press conference on the Leeds site, which only highlights the problem more that a coach can be this fed up with this element of the game but readily accepts his team do it too. All teams do it, some coaches are ok with that, others would probably rather not but it's a necessary evil in today's game, if you don't do these things can you compete?
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:21 pm
TheUnassumingBadger
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 70
Location: Leeds, UK
The standard of Football is in the toilet and every Super League coach (Powell being the exception) should be held responsible.

The average attacking plan for a Super League team these days appears to be:
1. Buy a penalty.
2. Kick to touch, start your set in the opposition 40.
3. Run 3 plays of a forward hitting up from first receiver.
4. Run the block-shape play with the halves and full back going behind a lead runner.
5. Hope that a centre shoots in or a back rower gets sucked in.
6. If so Try, if not, grubber into touch 5 yards in front of you.

There are too many penalties and I think the refs could try to let the game go a bit more but in truth, the players are giving them decisions to make on most sets of six.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:26 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27152
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He's irate at a referee for not clamping down on tactics he freely admits he coaches his players to perform.

Hmmm.

As a suggestion why do referees keep yelling "Mooooooooooooove" at players lying in the ruck at each tackle? More often than not the tacklers don't begin to peel off one by one until they get the call. Would it not be better if refs didn't use this call and just blew up when they thought players were being held down, as it used to be? Players wouldn't have the security of knowing they could stay put until the call.

It'd also stop what is a bloody irritating call when you hear it over and over again on the ref's mike in televised games.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:28 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27152
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
The standard of Football is in the toilet and every Super League coach (Powell being the exception) should be held responsible.

The average attacking plan for a Super League team these days appears to be:
1. Buy a penalty.
2. Kick to touch, start your set in the opposition 40.
3. Run 3 plays of a forward hitting up from first receiver.
4. Run the block-shape play with the halves and full back going behind a lead runner.
5. Hope that a centre shoots in or a back rower gets sucked in.
6. If so Try, if not, grubber into touch 5 yards in front of you or cross kick to winger



Slight amendment made to point 6 but I agree the style of play from most sides is boring as poop.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:37 pm
Angelus

Joined: Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts: 61
He has a point. The ruck is horrendous at the minute. Its not controlled properly at all. In The NRL you either get to your feet and play the ball once stood up correctly, or get penalised. None of this throwing yourself to the ground and taking a dive thing we seem to keep seeing. Half the time the referee even tell them they were diving forward, or tells them to just get up. Penalise them for it, they will soon stop.

Also on the subject of playing for penalties, Sneyd got a penalty last night when Ellis was in the sin bin, by grabbing a leeds players wrist, putting the leeds players hand under him near the ball, letting go of the ball, then staring helplessly at the referee. The only reason the leeds player had his hand in the ruck was because Sneyd put it there. I'm really not a Leeds fan but that was ridiculous.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:49 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27152
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think the interpretation of the rules has become too lax but that's because the players are pushing them so far refs could penalise every PTB. They don;t want to do that or they'll be accused of being whistle happy. It's got out of control. But players and coaches are also to blame.

Time for a change.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 1:27 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5357
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
But on the flip side Barrie Mac is protesting to Eddie that there are to many penalties and he just wants to watch rugby. What can Childs(Ganson) do??

Did I see a play the ball last night where the player stepped forward and placed the ball on the tacklers head and then tried to heel it back? It may have been JJB.
Mac out!
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Intervie
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 1:35 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 799
Which penalties Child called were wrong? The yellow card looked harsh but up until that point he'd let Hull get away with a few high shots and laying on that he'd pinged leeds for the same thing.Both sides boiled over a bit but for me Hull were very near the knuckle all game and I think they thought they could out bully a smallish looking Leeds side. Connor was on a particularly short fuse and to me it looked like he'd let the leeds fans get under his skin even before he was nutted by Eddie Munster. Fonua and Talanoa are the worst for milking penalties football style but it works .So in essence Mc's rant was correct and whichever team plays that particular refs interpretation of rugby league will generally win
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:01 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1279
There's a similar discussion happening on the Leeds board - below is a mash up of a couple of my posts on that thread that gives my two penneth on the current state of affairs with regards the rules, officiating and teams 'bending the rules'.

I've said it before - the PTB can easily be fixed and doesn't need a rule change, just the actual rules to be applied. It could be fixed quite quickly, simply send out a memo to all teams stating;

- Once a player is tackled (elbows hit the floor) or referee calls held, all defenders must release the attacker and clear the ruck IMMEDIATELY - this does not mean manouvering back to the marker position as part of clearing the ruck, it means get out of the way via the quickest route - failure to release and clear immediately will result in a penalty EVERY TIME
- Attacking players must regain both feet, place the ball on the floor and play it with their foot. This means getting to both feet, not only 1 foot and 1 knee and then lifting your knelt leg/foot over the ball that has remained on the floor - you must regain both feet, lift the ball from the floor and place it back down to be played by the foot. Failure to do so will result in a penalty EVERY TIME

There's an arguement that making the defenders release will lead to PTB being too quick, but the requirement to regain both feet and play the ball properly would slow the PTB back down to negate that. The 'voluntary tackle' rule would also need to be correctly applied to stop attacking teams simply diving to the floor in attack to get a quicker PTB.

And whilst I'm fixing the game, on the same memo, I'd also tinker with the stripping interpretations to get rid of the other current lottery of is it a strip or a knock on. The onus is on the attacker to have full control of the ball, only if there is a clear stripping action would there be a penalty - this would require the attackers to carry the ball in 2 hands, again slowing them down to redress the balance of the defenders having to release and clear once tackled. If you're carrying the ball into contact with just 1 arm, and it comes out because the defenders attack your ball carrying arm, or put pressure on the ball, it's a knock on - the attacker needs to protect the ball. Only if there is a clear raking at the ball should it be a penalty.

This would no doubt lead to a penaltyathon for the first couple of weeks, but the players and coaches would soon fix that and IMO the product would be much better!

Problem solved...

We need to get away from referees 'coaching' teams through a game. Simply apply the rules, and if they're broken, penalise it - every time.

As an example, the offside rule - we now only penalise an offside player if he directly interferes with play - so teams take advantage of this. Defenders on the blindside of a ruck are nearly always a couple of meters offside, so when the hooker looks up, he see's there's no space down the blindside, so goes openside. They're not penalised for being offside as they've not directly impacted play, but they have influenced the attacking teams direction of play. Same with offside kick chase - they might not be offside and within the 10, so there to make a tackle, but their presence stops the kick receiver from running towards their area of the pitch. If they're offside - penalise them - every time.

Sure, there would be a period of time where the refs are blowing the pea out of the whistle and the games will be ruined - but the teams will soon fall into line, or risk being penalised out of the game.

With consistent application of simple rules, the referees will get more decisions right, everyone will know exactly what to expect (if you're offside, you'll be penalised, if you slow down the PTB, you'll be penalised, if you don't regain your feet to play the ball, you'll be penalised) and naturally the referees will get more respect from everyone. You'll drastically remove the ability for coaches/teams to exploit the rules/interpretations and the game will ultimately be a better spectacle.

Also, every game we see players protesting against decisions, shouting at the ref, even swearing at the ref or in their protests. Again a simple fix - protest a decision, penalty/walked a further 10 meters, do it again, 10 mins in the bin. Shout/swear at a ref - OFF...

We used to pride ourselves on our respect towards the referee - we need to get this level of respect back - pronto. But there's more we need to do to make the referees job easier.

Ours is a simple game, with simple rules - that's what makes it such a spectator friendly game. For some reason, over the years we've introduced 'interpretation' into our rules and that has muddied the water. Make the rules black and white, apply them consistently and you'll get more respect from the players - and when you don't get the right level of respect, come down on them like a ton of bricks.
