WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian McDermott Post Match Interview

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Brian McDermott Post Match Interview

Post a reply
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:56 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6582
He is spot on. I hope he includes his team as well though?
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:11 am
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 983
Willzay wrote:
He is spot on. I hope he includes his team as well though?


He did in his post match press conference on the Leeds site, which only highlights the problem more that a coach can be this fed up with this element of the game but readily accepts his team do it too. All teams do it, some coaches are ok with that, others would probably rather not but it's a necessary evil in today's game, if you don't do these things can you compete?
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:21 pm
TheUnassumingBadger User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 70
Location: Leeds, UK
The standard of Football is in the toilet and every Super League coach (Powell being the exception) should be held responsible.

The average attacking plan for a Super League team these days appears to be:
1. Buy a penalty.
2. Kick to touch, start your set in the opposition 40.
3. Run 3 plays of a forward hitting up from first receiver.
4. Run the block-shape play with the halves and full back going behind a lead runner.
5. Hope that a centre shoots in or a back rower gets sucked in.
6. If so Try, if not, grubber into touch 5 yards in front of you.

There are too many penalties and I think the refs could try to let the game go a bit more but in truth, the players are giving them decisions to make on most sets of six.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:26 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27151
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He's irate at a referee for not clamping down on tactics he freely admits he coaches his players to perform.

Hmmm.

As a suggestion why do referees keep yelling "Mooooooooooooove" at players lying in the ruck at each tackle? More often than not the tacklers don't begin to peel off one by one until they get the call. Would it not be better if refs didn't use this call and just blew up when they thought players were being held down, as it used to be? Players wouldn't have the security of knowing they could stay put until the call.

It'd also stop what is a bloody irritating call when you hear it over and over again on the ref's mike in televised games.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:28 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27151
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
The standard of Football is in the toilet and every Super League coach (Powell being the exception) should be held responsible.

The average attacking plan for a Super League team these days appears to be:
1. Buy a penalty.
2. Kick to touch, start your set in the opposition 40.
3. Run 3 plays of a forward hitting up from first receiver.
4. Run the block-shape play with the halves and full back going behind a lead runner.
5. Hope that a centre shoots in or a back rower gets sucked in.
6. If so Try, if not, grubber into touch 5 yards in front of you or cross kick to winger



Slight amendment made to point 6 but I agree the style of play from most sides is boring as poop.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:37 pm
Angelus Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jul 04, 2010 9:10 pm
Posts: 61
He has a point. The ruck is horrendous at the minute. Its not controlled properly at all. In The NRL you either get to your feet and play the ball once stood up correctly, or get penalised. None of this throwing yourself to the ground and taking a dive thing we seem to keep seeing. Half the time the referee even tell them they were diving forward, or tells them to just get up. Penalise them for it, they will soon stop.

Also on the subject of playing for penalties, Sneyd got a penalty last night when Ellis was in the sin bin, by grabbing a leeds players wrist, putting the leeds players hand under him near the ball, letting go of the ball, then staring helplessly at the referee. The only reason the leeds player had his hand in the ruck was because Sneyd put it there. I'm really not a Leeds fan but that was ridiculous.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:49 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27151
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think the interpretation of the rules has become too lax but that's because the players are pushing them so far refs could penalise every PTB. They don;t want to do that or they'll be accused of being whistle happy. It's got out of control. But players and coaches are also to blame.

Time for a change.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Barrett was robbed, django, fun time frankie, g_balls, Ganson's Optician, HXSparky, moxi1, nottinghamtiger, Seth, Superted, TheUnassumingBadger, Towns88, warrior24, Wigg'n, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,7211,72776,2074,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
22
- 16SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM