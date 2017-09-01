He has a point. The ruck is horrendous at the minute. Its not controlled properly at all. In The NRL you either get to your feet and play the ball once stood up correctly, or get penalised. None of this throwing yourself to the ground and taking a dive thing we seem to keep seeing. Half the time the referee even tell them they were diving forward, or tells them to just get up. Penalise them for it, they will soon stop.



Also on the subject of playing for penalties, Sneyd got a penalty last night when Ellis was in the sin bin, by grabbing a leeds players wrist, putting the leeds players hand under him near the ball, letting go of the ball, then staring helplessly at the referee. The only reason the leeds player had his hand in the ruck was because Sneyd put it there. I'm really not a Leeds fan but that was ridiculous.