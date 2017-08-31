Jake the Peg wrote: He's one of 12 people in the game who can actually do anything about it but he doesn't seem to be from the way his team play

There's a lot more than 12! Try all coaches and players!This has made me laugh on so many levels.Firstly the fact McDermott is getting stick for saying what the supporters have been for ages,The fact He's moaning about the ptb-when teams (inc Leeds) are coached to wrestle is a bit rich.The refs are getting stick when they constantly blow for penalties, then getting stick when they don't blow.How about coaches and players stick to playing the game as it was supposed to be played instead of getting small gains by bending the rules- then the refs would have a simpler job to do-be able to referee the game well, and everyone would be happy- so over to you McDermott!!!