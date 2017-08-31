WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brian McDermott Post Match Interview

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Brian McDermott Post Match Interview

Post a reply
Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:19 pm
Walter Neff User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 11:26 pm
Posts: 908
Location: Walsall
Did anyone see his interview after the game?Was totally p**ed off with the ptb,,,,very frustrated with a lot of things that have been going on for a while in Rugby League....And his team won!!!!!!....
Rugby League,,,The Greatest Game On Earth..
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:23 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5584
Walter Neff wrote:
Did anyone see his interview after the game?Was totally p**ed off with the ptb,,,,very frustrated with a lot of things that have been going on for a while in Rugby League....And his team won!!!!!!....


Well if Burrow had been sent off as well he'd have gone off on one even more
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:28 pm
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5092
He was absolutely spot on. Not just in this game either far too often a ball is thrown away and the ref just guesses and gives anything.

The washbrooke one was awful tonight, saying that JjB did very similar but got penalised.
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:42 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26282
He's one of 12 people in the game who can actually do anything about it but he doesn't seem to be from the way his team play
Re: Brian McDermott Post Match Interview
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:56 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7800
Jake the Peg wrote:
He's one of 12 people in the game who can actually do anything about it but he doesn't seem to be from the way his team play


There's a lot more than 12! Try all coaches and players!

This has made me laugh on so many levels.

Firstly the fact McDermott is getting stick for saying what the supporters have been for ages,
The fact He's moaning about the ptb-when teams (inc Leeds) are coached to wrestle is a bit rich.
The refs are getting stick when they constantly blow for penalties, then getting stick when they don't blow.

How about coaches and players stick to playing the game as it was supposed to be played instead of getting small gains by bending the rules- then the refs would have a simpler job to do-be able to referee the game well, and everyone would be happy- so over to you McDermott!!!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

