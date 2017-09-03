al283 wrote: contd,,



1). Absolute clarity from the top about what is accepted, I suggest all clubs properly advised by governing body & firmly enforced.

2). Two refs just has to be the way forward - one polices the ten metre, the other the PTB. This was announced by SL a couple of years ago but never happened - think it was the cost ? coupled with lack of suitable candidates.

All SL players are naturally pushing the barrier & seeking to gain advantage - for the good of the game it has to be sorted. Fully agree with BMaC - if he can't explain what dominant or submissive mean then what chance have the players, the refs orus long suffering fans ???

Again, you don't need two refs in your scenario, the touch judge polices the 10m, just as he/she should police the offside line for scrums but currently don't even do that either properly. In fact a touch judge has a far better view as he's looking down one line in one direction so players offside are easy to see.The referee doesn't even need to stand 10m away just as referees in the past didn't have to always stand the 5 or 10 and were often found close to the PTB when it got a bit messy. Players respected the offside line far more then and also didn't give the ref even a quarter of the lip they do now. start pinging whiners 10m every time they open their gob and some teams would never leave their own 20 when you factor in their general match tactics. jesus if players like Wellens, Tomkins and Maguire acted as they did BITD, goalkickers of the era would just be laughing with attempt after attempt at goal for 2 without ever having to worry the opposition would get a sniff unless they played fairly and didn't gob off to the ref.kick off, laying on/messy play the ball, penalty, offside at 1st PTB, penalty, gob off, marched another 10, kick for goal, rinse and repeat.We can enforce the rules without sanitising or slowing the game down, it just needs the coaches, the players and more importantly the officials to do what they should all be doing.