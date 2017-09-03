WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - mcdermott's rant

Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:41 pm
I wouldn't call it carnage.

Not playing the ball with the foot started about 20 years ago, by wigan if I remember correctly, and has been pretty much ignored by the officials ever since.
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:23 pm
Tend to agree with Bumpy on his suggestions (and agreed with the thrust of McDermott's rant). The first few weeks of 2018 would be fun if this was policed properly though.

I remember years ago when interference started getting silly. The RFL intervened and it was a penalty every time for a while until players learnt not to do it. Then the refs relaxed and the players reverted to laying on etc knowing they could get away with it, which they still do.

Bottom line is that the refereeing set up isn't fit for purpose - having Ganson in charge doesn't exactly help either
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:52 pm
Anybody tuning into the NRL on Freesports this week will have noticed a MASSIVE difference.

Game much quicker, less wrestling on the ground, very few hands in delaying PTB - far more of a spectacle where frankly cheating has been eliminated - two reasons:-
1).
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 7:57 pm
contd,,

1). Absolute clarity from the top about what is accepted, I suggest all clubs properly advised by governing body & firmly enforced.
2). Two refs just has to be the way forward - one polices the ten metre, the other the PTB. This was announced by SL a couple of years ago but never happened - think it was the cost ? coupled with lack of suitable candidates.
All SL players are naturally pushing the barrier & seeking to gain advantage - for the good of the game it has to be sorted. Fully agree with BMaC - if he can't explain what dominant or submissive mean then what chance have the players, the refs orus long suffering fans ???
