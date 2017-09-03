Tend to agree with Bumpy on his suggestions (and agreed with the thrust of McDermott's rant). The first few weeks of 2018 would be fun if this was policed properly though.



I remember years ago when interference started getting silly. The RFL intervened and it was a penalty every time for a while until players learnt not to do it. Then the refs relaxed and the players reverted to laying on etc knowing they could get away with it, which they still do.



Bottom line is that the refereeing set up isn't fit for purpose - having Ganson in charge doesn't exactly help either