Tinkerman23 wrote:
Do the refs really need to be that good if 2 of them, doing half the job, so in theory should be a lot easier
Agreed. You can have a senior ref with a junior one and they only have half as much to look at as they do currently
Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:29 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Haven't seen the full Sky one but seen his post match press conference interview and he readily admits his team do it as well. I think this only highlights the problem more that we have a coach who hates these kind of things but accepts his team does it too. We've reached a point where coaches who don't even want to have this in the game have players who do it, it's become a necessary evil if you want to have any chance of competing.
Can you be successful in today's game without it and taking the moral high ground of playing it clean?
I believe Castleford play a pretty clean game and I totally disagree it's become a necessary evil
I don't have an issue with Mcdermotts comments, it's about time it got addressed because in recent seasons there have been glimpses of football tactics (Sam tompkins springs to mind)
Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:53 pm
rodney_trotter wrote:
I believe Castleford play a pretty clean game and I totally disagree it's become a necessary evil
I don't have an issue with Mcdermotts comments, it's about time it got addressed because in recent seasons there have been glimpses of football tactics (Sam tompkins springs to mind)
Milner and Mcshane in particular play far from a clean game in my opinion but i get your general meaning.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:02 pm
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Do the refs really need to be that good if 2 of them, doing half the job, so in theory should be a lot easier
I agree, but what they would need to do, is act on what they see. If one is watching the PTB and the other the offside, then you would hope it wouldn't take too many games for the players to catch on, and consequently make for better games.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:29 pm
Doesn't need two refs, all the RFL has to do is instruct teams/coaches that from now on these incidents will be penalised ALL the time from minute one to minute eighty.
1. stepping off the mark/moving forward off the mark with no relevant influence from a nearby tackler (so that a mere touch/brush/hand resting on top of tackled player doesn't count)
2. Not making any attempt to move out of the way of the ruck/not obstructing the dummy half from passing in any direction.
3. Not making a genuine attempt to extricate yourself from the tackle prudently.
4. Not moving away immediately 'move' is called (if we are to continue with that)
5. Diving/faking interference.
6. Encroaching the 10m before the tackled player even has the ball through their legs never mind in the DH hands.
Penalise the cr ap out of teams that infringe, basically this will cost teams games, i don't care if the first few games are a penalty fest because the subsequent games will have to be much cleaner otherwise teams that continue to infringe will simply not be able to compete.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:11 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
6. Encroaching the 10m before the tackled player even has the ball through their legs never mind in the DH hands.
The rule is that you can move once the guy playing the ball has touched it with his foot. Given that no one touches it with their foot anymore its a hard one to police.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:19 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Doesn't need two refs, all the RFL has to do is instruct teams/coaches that from now on these incidents will be penalised ALL the time from minute one to minute eighty.
1. stepping off the mark/moving forward off the mark with no relevant influence from a nearby tackler (so that a mere touch/brush/hand resting on top of tackled player doesn't count)
2. Not making any attempt to move out of the way of the ruck/not obstructing the dummy half from passing in any direction.
3. Not making a genuine attempt to extricate yourself from the tackle prudently.
4. Not moving away immediately 'move' is called (if we are to continue with that)
5. Diving/faking interference.
6. Encroaching the 10m before the tackled player even has the ball through their legs never mind in the DH hands.
Penalise the cr ap out of teams that infringe, basically this will cost teams games, i don't care if the first few games are a penalty fest because the subsequent games will have to be much cleaner otherwise teams that continue to infringe will simply not be able to compete.
Would possibly agree with you, if it hadn't been proven in the NRL that it really does work. Im sure the RFL instruct the clubs at the beginning of every season on the points you make, but in practice just to much for the ref to deal with in such high speed sport, and nobody wants to see the game stopping and starting every 30 secs, 2 refs the way forward for me imo
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:40 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Would possibly agree with you, if it hadn't been proven in the NRL that it really does work. Im sure the RFL instruct the clubs at the beginning of every season on the points you make, but in practice just to much for the ref to deal with in such high speed sport, and nobody wants to see the game stopping and starting every 30 secs, 2 refs the way forward for me imo
A certain Mr Child's seems happy to stop the game every 30 seconds (or that's how it feels at times)!
Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:53 am
I think everyone would agree that a quick play the ball is what teams in possession aim for, and a slow play the ball when defending.
I've said before that just about every tackle nowadays could generate a penalty, that's how bad it's got.
So, penalise the team in possession when needed, but, rather than giving a penalty against the defending side, how about simply not increasing the tackle count?
The refs could tighten up the rules without ruining the game (even more).
