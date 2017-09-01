Doesn't need two refs, all the RFL has to do is instruct teams/coaches that from now on these incidents will be penalised ALL the time from minute one to minute eighty.

1. stepping off the mark/moving forward off the mark with no relevant influence from a nearby tackler (so that a mere touch/brush/hand resting on top of tackled player doesn't count)

2. Not making any attempt to move out of the way of the ruck/not obstructing the dummy half from passing in any direction.

3. Not making a genuine attempt to extricate yourself from the tackle prudently.

4. Not moving away immediately 'move' is called (if we are to continue with that)

5. Diving/faking interference.

6. Encroaching the 10m before the tackled player even has the ball through their legs never mind in the DH hands.



Penalise the cr ap out of teams that infringe, basically this will cost teams games, i don't care if the first few games are a penalty fest because the subsequent games will have to be much cleaner otherwise teams that continue to infringe will simply not be able to compete.