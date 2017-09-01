WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - mcdermott's rant

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk mcdermott's rant

Post a reply
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:38 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26313
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Do the refs really need to be that good if 2 of them, doing half the job, so in theory should be a lot easier


Agreed. You can have a senior ref with a junior one and they only have half as much to look at as they do currently
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:29 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 155
PrinterThe wrote:
Haven't seen the full Sky one but seen his post match press conference interview and he readily admits his team do it as well. I think this only highlights the problem more that we have a coach who hates these kind of things but accepts his team does it too. We've reached a point where coaches who don't even want to have this in the game have players who do it, it's become a necessary evil if you want to have any chance of competing.

Can you be successful in today's game without it and taking the moral high ground of playing it clean?


I believe Castleford play a pretty clean game and I totally disagree it's become a necessary evil

I don't have an issue with Mcdermotts comments, it's about time it got addressed because in recent seasons there have been glimpses of football tactics (Sam tompkins springs to mind)
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:53 pm
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2434
rodney_trotter wrote:
I believe Castleford play a pretty clean game and I totally disagree it's become a necessary evil

I don't have an issue with Mcdermotts comments, it's about time it got addressed because in recent seasons there have been glimpses of football tactics (Sam tompkins springs to mind)


Milner and Mcshane in particular play far from a clean game in my opinion but i get your general meaning.
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 3:02 pm
Large Paws User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Apr 29, 2010 3:16 pm
Posts: 235
Location: Dreamland
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Do the refs really need to be that good if 2 of them, doing half the job, so in theory should be a lot easier

I agree, but what they would need to do, is act on what they see. If one is watching the PTB and the other the offside, then you would hope it wouldn't take too many games for the players to catch on, and consequently make for better games.
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:29 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3929
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Doesn't need two refs, all the RFL has to do is instruct teams/coaches that from now on these incidents will be penalised ALL the time from minute one to minute eighty.
1. stepping off the mark/moving forward off the mark with no relevant influence from a nearby tackler (so that a mere touch/brush/hand resting on top of tackled player doesn't count)
2. Not making any attempt to move out of the way of the ruck/not obstructing the dummy half from passing in any direction.
3. Not making a genuine attempt to extricate yourself from the tackle prudently.
4. Not moving away immediately 'move' is called (if we are to continue with that)
5. Diving/faking interference.
6. Encroaching the 10m before the tackled player even has the ball through their legs never mind in the DH hands.

Penalise the cr ap out of teams that infringe, basically this will cost teams games, i don't care if the first few games are a penalty fest because the subsequent games will have to be much cleaner otherwise teams that continue to infringe will simply not be able to compete.
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:11 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10543
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
6. Encroaching the 10m before the tackled player even has the ball through their legs never mind in the DH hands.


The rule is that you can move once the guy playing the ball has touched it with his foot. Given that no one touches it with their foot anymore its a hard one to police.
Re: mcdermott's rant
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:19 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1722
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Doesn't need two refs, all the RFL has to do is instruct teams/coaches that from now on these incidents will be penalised ALL the time from minute one to minute eighty.
1. stepping off the mark/moving forward off the mark with no relevant influence from a nearby tackler (so that a mere touch/brush/hand resting on top of tackled player doesn't count)
2. Not making any attempt to move out of the way of the ruck/not obstructing the dummy half from passing in any direction.
3. Not making a genuine attempt to extricate yourself from the tackle prudently.
4. Not moving away immediately 'move' is called (if we are to continue with that)
5. Diving/faking interference.
6. Encroaching the 10m before the tackled player even has the ball through their legs never mind in the DH hands.

Penalise the cr ap out of teams that infringe, basically this will cost teams games, i don't care if the first few games are a penalty fest because the subsequent games will have to be much cleaner otherwise teams that continue to infringe will simply not be able to compete.

Would possibly agree with you, if it hadn't been proven in the NRL that it really does work. Im sure the RFL instruct the clubs at the beginning of every season on the points you make, but in practice just to much for the ref to deal with in such high speed sport, and nobody wants to see the game stopping and starting every 30 secs, 2 refs the way forward for me imo
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dave K., easthullwesty, Ellam, inthesun, jimmys sidestep, PCollinson1990, The Ghost of '99, Tinkerman23, Zuider and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,9871,45576,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM