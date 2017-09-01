PrinterThe wrote:

Haven't seen the full Sky one but seen his post match press conference interview and he readily admits his team do it as well. I think this only highlights the problem more that we have a coach who hates these kind of things but accepts his team does it too. We've reached a point where coaches who don't even want to have this in the game have players who do it, it's become a necessary evil if you want to have any chance of competing.



Can you be successful in today's game without it and taking the moral high ground of playing it clean?